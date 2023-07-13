﻿
News / Sport

China's Hong Kong to send over 140 athletes for Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0
Hong Kong SAR is set to send its largest squad in history for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu as the delegation held a flag handing-over ceremony on Thursday.
Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2023-07-13       0

Hong Kong SAR is set to send its largest squad in history for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu as the delegation held a flag handing-over ceremony on Thursday.

Hong Kong will field over 140 athletes participating in 11 sports during the Chengdu Universiade, which runs from July 28 to August 8. According to the University Sports Federation of Hong Kong, Olympic fencing gold medalist Cheung Ka-long is included in the roster.

Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR government, said the Universiade is an important competition, allowing athletes to compete and communicate with elites from all over the world.

"They are gearing up by participating kinds of campaigns for better conditions. I expect them to achieve good results in the Universiade," said Yeung.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     