China's Hong Kong to send over 140 athletes for Chengdu Universiade

Hong Kong SAR is set to send its largest squad in history for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu as the delegation held a flag handing-over ceremony on Thursday.

Hong Kong will field over 140 athletes participating in 11 sports during the Chengdu Universiade, which runs from July 28 to August 8. According to the University Sports Federation of Hong Kong, Olympic fencing gold medalist Cheung Ka-long is included in the roster.

Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR government, said the Universiade is an important competition, allowing athletes to compete and communicate with elites from all over the world.

"They are gearing up by participating kinds of campaigns for better conditions. I expect them to achieve good results in the Universiade," said Yeung.