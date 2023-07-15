China's Lin, Li finish 1-2 in women's 1m springboard diving at swimming worlds

﻿
Lin Shan (right) and her teammate Li Yajie celebrate their awards after securing first and second place in the women's one-meter springboard diving event at the World Aquatics Championships held here on Saturday.

Lin Shan beat teammate and defending champion Li Yajie to win the women's one-meter springboard diving and China's second diving gold from as many events at the World Aquatics Championships here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Lin, who won back-to-back mixed 3m synchronized springboard at the last two world championships, totaled 318.60 points for the gold, followed by Li with 306.35.

It was China's second title after teenagers Zhang Jiaqi and Wang Feilong claimed the mixed synchronized 10m platform earlier.

Mexico's Aranza Vazquez Montano took bronze with 285.05.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
