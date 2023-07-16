﻿
News / Sport

China's Quan and Chen storm to women's sychronized 10m platform victory

Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0
China's teen stars Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi retained their title of women's synchronized 10m platform at the World Aquatics Championships here on Sunday.
Xinhua
  20:51 UTC+8, 2023-07-16       0

China's teen stars Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi retained their title of women's synchronized 10m platform at the World Aquatics Championships here on Sunday.

Quan and Chen, who have won almost everything from the platform events in the last three years, dominated from start to finish, scoring 369.84 points to beat second-placed Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Britain by 58.08 points.

The bronze medal went to American pair Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto, who finished on 294.42.

16-year-old Quan, who won the Olympic individual gold by delivering three perfect-10 dives, said she was satisfied with the day's performance, but didn't realize she and Chen had been so "dominant".

"I don't know," she said. "I was just focusing on my own dive."

Chen added that she had made some synchro mistakes but vowed to come back stronger in the individual event.

17-year-old Chen, who came to the Tokyo Olympics as the world champion, lost to Quan but got the better of her teammate in last year's World Championships in Budapest.

"I definitely want to win gold," Chen said. "But I also hope that both of us will be able to go to [the 2024 Olympic Games in] Paris. We will have to be more focused on our daily training."

China, who swept all 13 gold medals in Budapest last year, has won all five diving golds only three days into the competition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     