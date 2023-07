China beat Poland 25-18, 25-23 and 25-23 on Saturday to secure their berth in the final of the 2023 FIVB women's Volleyball National League.

Li Yingying had a team high 14 points for China with Yuan Xinyue and Wang Yuanyuan adding 13 apiece.

China will play the winners between the United States and Turkey in Sunday's final.