China's ancient symbols light up upcoming World University Games

It embodies the image of a sun-and-immortal-birds gold ornament, one of China's esteemed ancient treasures, unearthed in 2001 from the Jinsha Site.

The torch relay of the 31st FISU World University Games is captivating observers on the campuses of Chengdu's colleges and universities, many of whom are charmed by the vibrant design of the torch.



Not just a blend of four gradient hues — vibrant red, sunny yellow, serene lake blue, and rich jade green — the Chengdu Universiade torch carries a unique design. It embodies the image of a sun-and-immortal-birds gold ornament, one of China's esteemed ancient treasures, unearthed in 2001 from the Jinsha Site — the epicenter of the bygone Shu Kingdom.

With a history spanning approximately 3,000 years, the Jinsha Site was the ancient Shu Kingdom's capital and a cradle of ancient civilization nestled along the upper Yangtze River in China.

Symbol of Chinese cultural heritage

Currently housed in the exhibition hall of the Jinsha Site Museum is the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament, a crucial archaeological discovery from the Jinsha Site.



This circular gold ornament features two layers, with the inner circle consisting of 12 arc-shaped tooth-like appendages. These are encircled by four flying birds linked head to tail in a counterclockwise direction. During a clear day, the sunlight elegantly projects the dance of the Sun and Immortal Birds onto a large, curved wall.

Zhu Zhangyi, the curator of the Jinsha Site Museum, said that the sun and sunbird have been revered symbols in the ancient Shu culture for thousands of years. "The heavenly bird circling the sun symbolizes the Chinese ancestors' aspirations to ascend to the sun and welcome the light," he expressed.

In 2005, this sun-and-birds gold foil was selected from among 1,600 artifacts as a symbol of Chinese Cultural Heritage. Further testament to its significance, on October 12, 2005, a Shu embroidery piece featuring the "Sun and Immortal Birds" design embarked on a five-day space journey aboard the Shenzhou VI spacecraft.

The Sun and Immortal Birds not only represent the ancient Shu civilization but also resonate in the everyday life of Chengdu's 20 million inhabitants.

In the heart of Chengdu, Tianfu Square - an 88,000-square-meter transportation hub - hosts a commanding sculpture of the Immortal Birds at its core.

Moreover, the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport terminal building, a significant gateway in western China, is designed in the shape of an Immortal Bird, offering a memorable first impression of the city to travelers.

Located 15 kilometers from Tianfu International Airport, the Longquan National Forest Park has become a popular destination for hikers, featuring a spiraling 360-degree observation deck, at the heart of which stands an Immortal Bird.

"The 'Sun and Immortal Birds' not only embody the city's cultural symbol but also reflect the outstanding traditional Chinese culture of pursuing light, self-renewal, and enterprise," said Wang Fang, deputy curator of the Jinsha Site Museum.

Omnipresent in Universiade images

Despite being a cultural relic from 3,000 years ago, Zhu Zhangyi perceives a resonance between the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament and the Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together."



In the forthcoming Chengdu Universiade, the Sun and Immortal Birds, symbolizing elements of the ancient Shu culture, will also be showcased prominently.

The Dong'an Lake Sports Park is a prime example. Its stadium, where the opening ceremony will unfurl on July 28, features an annular roof made of trapezoidal colored-glazed glass, mimicking the shape of the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament.

The Universiade medal design presents the Sun Bird in flight, signifying the event's slogan "Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True."

While sports dominate the Universiade's focus, culture imbues a significant role in shaping Chengdu's experience for both residents and visitors.

With the Universiade a mere 12 days away, the city's profound cultural heritage promises to contribute to an extraordinary global experience at the World University Games.