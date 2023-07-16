Peng Jianfeng wins 4th diving gold for China at swimming worlds

Peng Jianfeng won his first world title in six years from his favored 1m springboard diving at the World Aquatics Championships here on Sunday.

Xinhua

Peng Jianfeng won his first world title in six years from his favored 1m springboard diving at the World Aquatics Championships here on Sunday.

He won the event at the 2017 Budapest World Championships, while slipping to third when the worlds took place in Gwangju, South Korea in 2019.

The 29-year-old scored a total of 440.45 points in six dives. Mexico's Osamar Olvera Ibarra finished second with 428.85 points, and Peng's teammate Zheng Jiuyuan took third place with 418.30.

The Chinese team, which swept 13 diving gold medals in last year's Budapest worlds, has won all four gold medals after three competition days.