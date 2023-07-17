Alcaraz wins Wimbledon title after epic victory over Djokovic

Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ended Novak Djokovic's dream to win a record-leveling 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday as the 20-year-old came from one set down to defeat the Serbian 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his second major trophy.

The reigning US Open winner, having suffered a semifinal loss to the Serbian one month ago at Roland Garros, was playing in his second Grand Slam final while his opponent, 36, was making his appearance in that stage for a record 35th time.

Both players showed their all-around skills and mental tenacity through the four-hour and 42-minute tough battle, but it was the Spaniard who held his nerve better in the decider, sealing the victory thanks to an early break in the third game.