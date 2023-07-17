﻿
News / Sport

Alcaraz wins Wimbledon title after epic victory over Djokovic

Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ended Novak Djokovic's dream to win a record-leveling 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday.
Xinhua
  09:25 UTC+8, 2023-07-17       0
Alcaraz wins Wimbledon title after epic victory over Djokovic
Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ended Novak Djokovic's dream to win a record-leveling 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain ended Novak Djokovic's dream to win a record-leveling 24th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday as the 20-year-old came from one set down to defeat the Serbian 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to claim his second major trophy.

The reigning US Open winner, having suffered a semifinal loss to the Serbian one month ago at Roland Garros, was playing in his second Grand Slam final while his opponent, 36, was making his appearance in that stage for a record 35th time.

Both players showed their all-around skills and mental tenacity through the four-hour and 42-minute tough battle, but it was the Spaniard who held his nerve better in the decider, sealing the victory thanks to an early break in the third game.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     