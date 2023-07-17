﻿
China wins team acrobatic title at swimming worlds

China won the inaugural team acrobatic title in artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.
China won the inaugural team acrobatic title in artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

China, consisting of one man and seven women and leading the qualifying round with 236.0733, bettered their performance in the final with 238.0033 points for the gold medal, followed by the United States with 232.4033. Japan took bronze with 220.5867.

Ukraine, who qualified as the third placer, finished in seventh on 204.3634.

Men's inclusion in the team acrobatic competition has long been a topic of discussion. The IOC announced last year that Paris 2024 will mark the first time in history that men can compete at the team artistic swimming event.

The Fukuoka World Championships has already become a milestone and proved a success with men competing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
