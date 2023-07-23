﻿
News / Sport

Vangsgaard scores late winner, Denmark beats China at Women's World Cup

Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-23       0
Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard netted a late goal, securing a 1-0 victory for Denmark over China in the opening round of Group D at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.
Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2023-07-23       0
Vangsgaard scores late winner, Denmark beats China at Women's World Cup
Reuters

China's Lou Jiahui (right) in action with Denmark's Simone Boye Surensen during the game between China and Denmark at FIFA Women’s World Cup at Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia, on July 22, 2023.

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard netted a late goal, securing a 1-0 victory for Denmark over China in the opening round of Group D at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.

In the dying minutes of the match, Vangsgaard shattered the deadlock from a corner kick. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who had been on the pitch for just five minutes, launched a header from distance that found the back of the net.

"It was a very tough game and we were a little bit nervous in the first half. China is a very collective team and played in a very aggressive way. We settled down and played better in the second half, we deserve the win," Denmark head coach Lars Sondergaard told the press conference.

China's head coach, Shui Qingxia, implemented a structured 4-4-2 formation, notably benching star forwards Wang Shuang and Tang Jiali. The versatile captain of the Steel Roses, Wang Shanshan, typically a forward, took up the center-back position.

The Danish team, having never beaten China in their previous four encounters, employed an offensive 4-3-3 setup in pursuit of a victory.

Despite lower ball possession in the first half, China showed early dominance on both ends of the pitch. However, 22-year-old winger Zhang Linyan squandered the best opportunity in the 41st minute when her close-range shot was parried by the Danish goalkeeper.

In the second half, both teams adopted a more assertive approach, but Denmark created more chances through set pieces. Wang Shanshan narrowly avoided an own goal during a 74th-minute free kick, with her headed clearance brushing off the post.

"Of course we are disappointed with the result. My players played a good game in general and tried their best. We were not concentrated enough in the second half because of the physical conditions. As the head coach, I will take responsibility for the result," Shui summarized the match.

China is set to play its second group match next Friday against Haiti, who fell 1-0 to reigning European champion England earlier on Saturday. The Steel Roses must secure a victory to stay alive in the group.

"We will prepare for the next match with a positive mindset. It's a huge challenge and will definitely be very difficult, I hope we can win," Shui added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     