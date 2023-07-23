Vangsgaard scores late winner, Denmark beats China at Women's World Cup

Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard netted a late goal, securing a 1-0 victory for Denmark over China in the opening round of Group D at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.

In the dying minutes of the match, Vangsgaard shattered the deadlock from a corner kick. The Paris Saint-Germain forward, who had been on the pitch for just five minutes, launched a header from distance that found the back of the net.

"It was a very tough game and we were a little bit nervous in the first half. China is a very collective team and played in a very aggressive way. We settled down and played better in the second half, we deserve the win," Denmark head coach Lars Sondergaard told the press conference.

China's head coach, Shui Qingxia, implemented a structured 4-4-2 formation, notably benching star forwards Wang Shuang and Tang Jiali. The versatile captain of the Steel Roses, Wang Shanshan, typically a forward, took up the center-back position.

The Danish team, having never beaten China in their previous four encounters, employed an offensive 4-3-3 setup in pursuit of a victory.

Despite lower ball possession in the first half, China showed early dominance on both ends of the pitch. However, 22-year-old winger Zhang Linyan squandered the best opportunity in the 41st minute when her close-range shot was parried by the Danish goalkeeper.

In the second half, both teams adopted a more assertive approach, but Denmark created more chances through set pieces. Wang Shanshan narrowly avoided an own goal during a 74th-minute free kick, with her headed clearance brushing off the post.

"Of course we are disappointed with the result. My players played a good game in general and tried their best. We were not concentrated enough in the second half because of the physical conditions. As the head coach, I will take responsibility for the result," Shui summarized the match.

China is set to play its second group match next Friday against Haiti, who fell 1-0 to reigning European champion England earlier on Saturday. The Steel Roses must secure a victory to stay alive in the group.

"We will prepare for the next match with a positive mindset. It's a huge challenge and will definitely be very difficult, I hope we can win," Shui added.