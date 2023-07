Australia claimed the women's 4x100 meters relay title with a world record-breaking time at the World Aquatics Championships here on Sunday.

Australia, anchored by double freestyle Olympic champion Emma McKeon, won the gold medal in 3:27.96, breaking the previous mark of 3:29.69 set by themselves at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, 2021.

The United States took silver in 3:31.93. China finished third in 3:32.40.