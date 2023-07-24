﻿
News / Sport

Xi to attend opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade, related diplomatic activities

Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0
From July 27-28, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu and welcome foreign leaders
Xinhua
  11:17 UTC+8, 2023-07-24       0

From July 27 to 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu and hold a welcome banquet and bilateral events for foreign leaders attending the opening ceremony and visiting China, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Monday.

The foreign leaders to attend the opening ceremony and visit China are President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi, President Irfaan Ali of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia, and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of the Republic of Fiji.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     