Cultural exchange activities to be held for Chengdu Universiade athletes

A series of cultural and people-to-people exchange activities will be held during the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, organizers said.

Named "Blossom of Youth", the exchange activities will be launched at Sichuan University on Wednesday, with Xu Liaoyuan, designer of the Chengdu Universiade torch Rong Huo, renowned writer A Lai and scholar Peng Feng in attendance alongside student representatives.

These activities include a Universiade image program, exhibitions and displays of Chinese intangible cultural heritage.

A celebration party named "Youth in Time" for Chengdu Universiade athletes will take place in the Athletes' Village on July 29.