Chinese football team official suspended for referee assault

A Chinese football team official has been suspended by his club for physically assaulting a referee.

Ti Gong

Duan Xin, who slapped the referee in the face during a Chinese second-tier league game on Sunday, has been suspended from his role as team leader of Liaoning Shenyang City, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Shenyang club added that they made the decision after investigating the accident.

Duan had offered a public apology on Monday evening, saying he should have obeyed the referee's decisions unconditionally.

"As the culprit, I have brought Chinese football into disrepute. I did wrong," he said in a statement posted on the Shenyang club's social media account.

Duan added that he has recognized the consequences of the matter and is ready to accept any punishment the Chinese Football Association elects to impose on him.