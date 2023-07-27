﻿
Chengdu ready to embrace the world with the Universiade

Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
Chengdu, the hometown of giant pandas and one of the most vibrant cities in China, is set to play host to the 31st FISU World University Games, which will on Friday.
Xinhua
  18:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-27       0
Chengdu ready to embrace the world with the Universiade
Xinhua

The Chengdu Universiade is around the corner.

Chengdu, the hometown of giant pandas and one of the most vibrant cities in China, is set to play host to the 31st FISU World University Games, which is to officially open on Friday.

The capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province will become the third city in the Chinese mainland to host the biennial Summer Universiade, following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.

The Universiade, running from July 28 to August 8, will feature 269 events across 18 sports. In addition to 15 mandatory sports, it also includes three optional sports -- rowing, shooting, and Wushu.

The Chengdu Universiade has been postponed twice, with the COVID-19 pandemic posing substantial challenges to its preparatory work.

Despite the difficulties, Chengdu has completed the construction, renovation, and expansion of 49 venues and facilities, which boast top-tier infrastructure and service.

The aquatics center features an intelligent water treatment system, which automatically monitors water quality and controls temperature, and the scoring system can reach an accuracy of one ten-thousandth of a second, said Bai Xue, deputy executive director of the center.

"We are now going through pre-match checks and will do our best for the Games," Bai said.

The Main Media Center was opened to registered media on Tuesday, providing various facilities and services in transportation, catering and language. It will operate around the clock during the Games.

The Chengdu Universiade Village, located on the campus of Chengdu University and opened on July 22, can accommodate approximately 11,000 people. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, it offers top-notch services in catering, fitness, commerce, leisure, and cultural exchanges.

From broadcasting to security and medical services, a wide range of new technologies like 5G, cloud computing and artificial intelligence have also been employed to create a smart Universiade.

The torch relay of the Games was completed on Wednesday, and the flame will be lit during the official opening ceremony on Friday evening.

"The World University Games offer a fantastic opportunity for student-athletes to compete at the elite level in a multi-sport event," said Carrie Graf, a former Olympic gold medal-winning coach who leads Australia's team.

According to the organizers, around 20,000 volunteers are working around the venues, park greenways, transportation hubs, and commercial areas to offer comprehensive services during the Games.

"Young people like me are looking forward to the Summer Universiade," said Zhao Yuxi, a student volunteer from Sichuan University.

Chengdu is also laying on a series of sporting and cultural activities, such as observing giant pandas and performances of Sichuan Opera, designed to highlight the host city's distinctive features.

"Chengdu is truly ready, and the organizing committee has done everything possible to welcome athletes from around the world," said FISU acting president Leonz Eder.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
