FISU World University Games to open in Chengdu

The 31st FISU World University Games, which was postponed twice due to COVID-19 concerns, is set to open on Friday in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Imaginechina

Chengdu will become the third city in the Chinese mainland to host the biennial Summer Universiade, following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.

The Universiade, which runs from July 28 to August 8, will feature 269 events across 18 sports. In addition to 15 mandatory sports, it also includes three optional sports — rowing, shooting, and Wushu.

China's delegation for the Chengdu Universiade comprises over 700 members, including 411 athletes from over 100 universities across the country who will compete in all the sports.

In order to minimize the impact of the pandemic and guarantee participation of students, FISU raised the maximum age of participants from 25 to 27.

Additionally, a rule that only current students and those who have graduated within one year can participate was also relaxed, allowing for the participation of students who graduated in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Chengdu has completed the construction, renovation, and expansion of 49 venues and facilities, which boast top-tier infrastructure and service.

The opening ceremony will take place in the Dong'an Lake Sports Park on Friday evening.

Known as the hometown of giant pandas, Chengdu has also laid on a series of sporting and cultural activities involving giant pandas and Sichuan Opera.

The Universiade is a celebration of international university sports and culture, and brings together thousands of student-athletes, making it one of the world's largest multi-sport events.