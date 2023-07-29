Chengdu Universiade | China's Cao Maoyuan wins first gold at Universiade with victory in martial arts (updated)

China's Cao Maoyuan won the first gold medal at the 31st FISU World University Games with victory in the Men's Nanquan of Wushu tournament on Saturday.

Cao won the gold on 9.770 points. "I've been looking forward to the Universiade for a long time. It feels good to win the first gold," said Cao.

Lau Chi Lung of Hong Kong, China claimed the silver, while Shahin Banitalebi of Iran came third.

The Wushu competition of the Chengdu Universiade consists of Nanquan, Changquan, Taijiquan, Gunshu, Daoshu, Taijijian, Jianshu, Qiangshu, Nandao and Sanda.

"After walking onto the field, I am fearless. Years of hard work have paid off," said Cao, adding that he will take part in the Nangun event on Sunday.

Cao, a Sichuan local, played a home game at the Universiade and enjoyed a great round of applause from the audience including his mother and friends in the gymnasium.

"Cao is very talented in Wushu, and winning the title makes his dream come ture. I hope that all athletes could enjoy Wushu tournament in China," said Cao's coach Yu Bo, adding that he believed the world's athletes would make friends through Wushu and make progress at the Universiade.

The Chinese team has sent eight athletes to the Wushu competition, which runs through to August 3.