China beat France to win archery compound men's team title

Xinhua
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-30
China beat France 231-224 to claim the archery compound men's team title at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Sunday.
Xinhua
  16:21 UTC+8, 2023-07-30

China beat France 231-224 to claim the archery compound men's team title at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Sunday.

In the final, China enjoyed a flying start, losing only one point in the final shot and establishing a 59-54 advantage in the first set.

China enlarged the gap to 117-110 with four 10s in the second set and tied France 57-57, 57-57 in the last two sets.

The Chinese team consists of three members -- Chen Yansong, Du Meiyu and Wang Shikun -- in which Chen stood out with high accuracy, notching seven 10s in eight shots.

"The initial lead did not affect us. Every arrow is important for the final win, so we only focus on the one in hand during the competition," said Chen.

"Only through solidarity can we win," added Du.

China edged India to enter the compound men's team final.

The bronze medal went to India who defeated South Korea 229-226.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
