China claims rhythmic gymnastics team all-around title

Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2023-07-30       0
China clinched the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics team all-around event at the Chengdu Universiade here on Sunday.
The Chinese team triumphed with a score of 57.150 points, Ukraine was in second place with 56.600 points. Japan secured the bronze medal with 55.750 points.

China's squad, comprising Xiao Mingxin, Chen Wenshan, Yan Zhiting, Chen Jiaqi, and Zhao Hongyu, led the first rotation of five hoops with 31.250 points on Saturday. In the second rotation on Sunday, Li Xuerui stepped in for Yan Zhiting, and the Chinese gymnasts earned 25.900 points in three ribbons and two balls.

Xiao Mingxin, captain of the Chinese team, stated: "We integrated Chinese Kung Fu into the five hoops choreography and incorporated a Sichuan folk song into the three ribbons and two balls choreography, which worked really well."

"We gave our all today, and we're thrilled and delighted to have won the gold medal," expressed Li Xuerui.

All six gymnasts are students at Chengdu Sport University.

The individual all-around competition concluded on Sunday as well. Hungary's Fanni Pigniczki won the gold medal, Ukraine's Khrystyna Pohranychna secured the silver, and Japan's Matsusaka Reina earned the bronze. China's Li Huiling finished a distant 7th, and Zhao Yue took 11th place among 31 competitors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
