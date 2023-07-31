China claims gold in 5 Hoops of rhythmic gymnastics

The host nation, China, added a gold medal to their tally with a victory in the 5 Hoops event and a silver from the 3 Ribbons/2 Balls at the rhythmic gymnastics tournament.

The host nation, China, added a gold medal to their tally with a victory in the 5 Hoops event and a silver from the 3 Ribbons/2 Balls at the Chengdu Universiade rhythmic gymnastics tournament on Monday.

In the 5 Hoops event, China's team, which includes Chen Jiaqi, Yan Zhiting, Zhao Hongyu, Chen Minshan, and Xiao Mingxin, maintained their composure en route to victory. Japan took the silver, while Ukraine secured the bronze.

Li Xuerui replaced Yan Zhiting in the 3 Ribbons/2 Balls event. Japan clinched the gold, and Chinese Taipei walked away with the bronze.

"We trust each other deeply, and we were highly confident that we would stand on the podium," said Yan Zhiting. "There's no doubt that we're delighted and thrilled to win at home."

The individual apparatus finals also wrapped up on Monday. Ukraine's Khrystyna Pohranychna earned two golds with the Hoop and Ribbon, while Bulgaria's Tatyana Nikolaevna Volozhanina secured a gold on Clubs.

Meanwhile, Hungary's Fanni Pigniczki, the individual all-around champion, claimed gold with the Ball.

China's Li Huilin placed fourth in both the Hoop and Ball events, and Zhao Yue ranked seventh in Clubs.