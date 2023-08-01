China wins 2 taekwondo golds on Day 4 of Chengdu Universiade

China bagged two gold medals out of four in the taekwondo competition of the Chengdu Universiade here on Tuesday.

China's Song Jie defeated Kayir Ikra of Turkey to win the women's 67kg gold. Zhang Kai won the men's 80kg title, defeating Salaev Shukhrat of Uzbekistan in the final.

"Now I just want to cry, and today I finally proved myself," Zhang said after the final.

Four taekwondo golds will be up for grabs in Wednesday's competitions, namely men's 74kg and 87kg, as well as women's 62kg and 73kg categories.