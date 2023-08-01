Chengdu Universiade | China's diver Chen Jia wins women's 1m springboard gold

China's Chen Jia claimed the women's 1m springboard title, adding a third diving gold medal to the team's medal tally at the Chengdu Universiade here on Tuesday.

Chen, a native of Sichuan Province in southwest China, scored 318.90 points in five dives, 38.55 more than second-placed Wang Yi of China. American Sophia Verzyl took bronze in 253.45.

Chen, only in her first international competition, will also compete in the women's 3m springboard and 3m synchronized springboard events later at the Universiade.

"A gold medal in the 1m springboard competition is just the beginning. I hope I can improve in the future practice and achieve good results in the next two competitions," said Chen.