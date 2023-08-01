﻿
News / Sport

Chengdu Universiade | China's diver Chen Jia wins women's 1m springboard gold

Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0
China's Chen Jia claimed the women's 1m springboard title, adding a third diving gold medal to the team's medal tally at the Chengdu Universiade here on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  21:10 UTC+8, 2023-08-01       0

China's Chen Jia claimed the women's 1m springboard title, adding a third diving gold medal to the team's medal tally at the Chengdu Universiade here on Tuesday.

Chen, a native of Sichuan Province in southwest China, scored 318.90 points in five dives, 38.55 more than second-placed Wang Yi of China. American Sophia Verzyl took bronze in 253.45.

Chen, only in her first international competition, will also compete in the women's 3m springboard and 3m synchronized springboard events later at the Universiade.

"A gold medal in the 1m springboard competition is just the beginning. I hope I can improve in the future practice and achieve good results in the next two competitions," said Chen.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     