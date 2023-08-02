Chengdu FISU Games significant in promoting conversations, says head of int'l press association

China plays an important role in fostering conversations and friendship among the young generations from different countries, said Gianni Merlo, head of int'l press association.

China plays an important role in fostering conversations and friendship among the young generations from different countries, said Gianni Merlo, president of the International Sports Press Association.

He told Xinhua that the FISU World University Games bring together youths from around the world through the universal language of sports, facilitating communications between youths from different backgrounds.

"The FISU Games in Chengdu provide a platform where young people, from different cultures and with different traditions, can talk to each other. Step by step, they will get to know each other more and have a better chance of understanding each other in the end," he said.

"Such communications, through exchanges of ideas, will provide them with a better knowledge of each other and generate new perspectives," he said.

Chengdu FISU Games are of special significance today, as the world is plagued with all kinds of challenges that require collective and cooperative efforts, said Merlo.

He cited climate change as an example. "Disasters like tornadoes and wildfires are ravaging our planet," he said, noting that everyone, regardless of their nationalities, shares common interests and needs to take joint actions.

"The younger generation, characterized by open-mindedness and proactive engagement in discussions, represents the future," Merlo said.

"We are looking for not only sports champions, but also future leaders of the world," he said, expressing expectations that the young leaders will find solutions to existing challenges.

Merlo was also impressed by the green, clean and modern environment of Chengdu, a southwestern Chinese city where the 31st FISU Games are being held.

"It was my first time visiting Chengdu, and I was impressed by the greenery and parks throughout the city," said Merlo.