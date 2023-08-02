﻿
China wins taekwondo women's 73kg gold on Day 5

Xinhua
China's Xu Lei defeated Tavakoli Anahita of Iran to win the taekwondo women's 73kg gold on the fifth competition day of the Chengdu Universiade here on Wednesday.
China's Xu Lei defeated Tavakoli Anahita of Iran to win the taekwondo women's 73kg gold on the fifth competition day of the Chengdu Universiade here on Wednesday.

"I am very excited and happy, because I have won a gold medal in my own country and proved myself," Xu said after the final.

Xu Lei (right) in the game

The other three taekwondo golds on Day 5 went to Tongchan Sasikarn of Thailand in the women's 62kg title, Turkey's Atesli Emre in the men's 87kg, and Hosseini Mirhashem of Iran in the men's 74kg.

Four taekwondo golds will be up for grab in Thursday's competitions, namely the men's 63kg, 87kg, as well as women's 53kg and 73kg.

