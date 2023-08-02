﻿
Former head coach of China national men's football team indicted

Li Tie, former head coach of China's national men's football team, has been indicted on suspicion of paying and taking bribes.
Li Tie, former head coach of China's national men's football team, has been indicted on suspicion of paying and taking bribes, the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate said Wednesday.

Upon the designation of the Hubei Provincial People's Procuratorate, the prosecution was brought by a procuratorate in the city of Xianning, Hubei Province, following the conclusion of investigations into Li's cases by the supervisory commission and the police department of Hubei's Chibi City.

The Xianning Municipal People's Procuratorate has initiated a public prosecution against Li at the Intermediate People's Court of Xianning.

Source: Xinhua
