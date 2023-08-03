﻿
Games receives positive feedback from delegations: FISU official

Various delegations gave overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding their experiences at Chengdu Universiade, an FISU official told a news conference on Thursday.
Various delegations gave overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding their experiences at Chengdu Universiade, an FISU official told a news conference on Thursday.

"This is not only for the organizing committee's efforts but also an endorsement of Chengdu Universiade itself, and furthermore, a recognition of Chengdu," said Zhao Jing, director of the FISU Universiade.

"I have seen many posts online from various delegations exploring Chengdu's streets. They are not only here to participate in the Universiade but also to experience the city. I believe this is the true significance of hosting this event."

  • Foreign friends walk into Chengdu downtown area. They hail taxis, shop in the supermarket, savour food, pose with citizens and experience the joys of life in Chengdu.

  Foreign friends walk into Chengdu downtown area. They hail taxis, shop in the supermarket, savour food, pose with citizens and experience the joys of life in Chengdu.

Having experienced multiple Universiade events, Zhao said she believes that the key to the Chengdu Universiade's success lies in its organization system and the unique support it receives.

"The Federation of University Sports of China has received full support from the government and entire city community," she concluded.

