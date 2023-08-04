Chelsea swoop for French center back Disasi

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of French international central defender, Axel Disasi from Monaco for a fee of just under 39 million pounds (US$49.5 million).

The 25-year-old, who has played for France four times, has agreed a six-year contract and will provide much-needed cover in central defense.

Chelsea were looking light at the back after the departure of veteran Cesar Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, Kailidu Koulibali's move to Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal and a bad knee injury suffered by Wesley Fofana in pre-season, which will sideline him for most of the campaign.

Chelsea's co-Sporting Directors, Laurence Steward and Paul Winstanley issued a joint statement in which they highlighted Disasi's progress in his three years at Monaco.

"Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage."

"He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea. We welcome him to the club and look forward to him joining up with (Chelsea coach) Mauricio Pochettino and his new team-mates in the days ahead," they commented on the club website.

The British sporting press on Friday is reporting that Chelsea have reached agreement with Brighton to sign Spain international keeper, Robert for a fee of just over 25 million pounds (US$31 million). The move would see Sanchez replace Edouard Mendy, who has also moved to Saudi Arabia and provide competition for fellow Spain keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is currently first choice at the club.