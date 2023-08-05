﻿
Manchester United complete Hojlund signing

Xinhua
Manchester United on Saturday confirmed the arrival of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atlanta for a fee that could rise to 72 million pounds (US$91.8 million).
Manchester United on Saturday confirmed the arrival of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atlanta for a fee that could rise to 72 million pounds (US$91.8 million).

The striker was presented to the fans at Old Trafford ahead of Saturday's friendly game between United and French side Lens.

"It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player," said Hojlund.

"I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me."

"It is still early in my career but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players. Once I had spoken to the manager [Erik ten Hag], I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development," commented Hojlund.

The 20-year-old moves to Old Trafford after a meteoric rise which took him from Copenhagen to Sturm Gratz and then to Italy, where he scored 10 goals in 34 appearances last season.

He has also scored six goals in six matches for Denmark's national team, which helped United decide that he is the man to help resolve their striking problems.

Although Marcus Rashford scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, the lack of a specialized number '9' was highlighted by the fact midfielder Bruno Fernandes was second-highest scorer with 13, and Anthony Martial scored nine.

A specialized striker would also help hold the ball up to allow more space for players such as Fernandes, Rashford and Martial.

Hojlund flew to Manchester on Tuesday to undergo his medical and has agreed a five-year contract with the option for a sixth year.

An injury picked up in pre-season with Atalanta means Hojlund will miss the start of the season with his new club.

﻿
