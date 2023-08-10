Ticket for 2025 World Expo in Japan's Osaka to be sold from Nov. 30

Advance ticket sales for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka will begin on November 30, 500 days before its start date, its organizing association said Thursday.

Ticket prices depend on when the tickets are bought and when they will be used, with a single-entry adult ticket costing between 4,000 yen (about 28 US dollars) and 6,700 yen, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Electronic tickets will be sold through the organization's website, it said, adding that reservation dates can be changed up to three times, and in principle, there is no refund.

The organization will impose limits on the number of visitors to prevent congestion in the transport system and at the event, which will run from April 13 to October 13, 2025, at Osaka's Yumeshima artificial island, under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."