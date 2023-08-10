﻿
News / Sport

Ticket for 2025 World Expo in Japan's Osaka to be sold from Nov. 30

Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0
Advance ticket sales for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka will begin on November 30, 500 days before its start date, its organizing association said Thursday.
Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2023-08-10       0

Advance ticket sales for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka will begin on November 30, 500 days before its start date, its organizing association said Thursday.

Ticket prices depend on when the tickets are bought and when they will be used, with a single-entry adult ticket costing between 4,000 yen (about 28 US dollars) and 6,700 yen, according to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition.

Electronic tickets will be sold through the organization's website, it said, adding that reservation dates can be changed up to three times, and in principle, there is no refund.

The organization will impose limits on the number of visitors to prevent congestion in the transport system and at the event, which will run from April 13 to October 13, 2025, at Osaka's Yumeshima artificial island, under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     