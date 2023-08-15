Top-tier golf tournament returns to Shanghai

The Buick LPGA is making a return to Shanghai after a three-year hiatus, gathering the world's finest female golfers in October, offering a prize of US$2.1 million.

The Buick LPGA is making a return to Shanghai after a three-year hiatus, becoming the only top-tier international golf tournament in China this year.

With a total prize purse of US$ 2.1 million, the event, to be held at the Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Minhang District from October 12 to 15, will attract the world's finest female golfers.

With the retirement of former world No. 1 Feng Shanshan, women's golf is stepping into a transitional phase in China. Emerging golfers will look to capitalize on the home advantage to help them secure the coveted qualification spots for the Paris Olympics.

Ti Gong

"Chinese women golfers have accomplished a remarkable achievement in recent years, with an increasing number of Chinese players making their mark in the LPGA, such as 20-year-old Shanghai native Yin Ruoning and veteran Lin Xiyu," said Sean Pyun, LPGA chief business officer Asia.

Yin has recently become the second Chinese golfer to ever win a major championship on the LPGA, standing tall at the fifth spot in the global rankings.

"The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai serves as a pivotal platform for the Chinese golf national team to sharpen their skills ahead of the Olympics," Zhang Xiaoning, Chairman of the China Golf Association, expressed his expectations for the tournament.

"It will play a vital role for Chinese players to gain world ranking points and strengthen their competitive prowess," said Zhang.

Ti Gong

The 2019 Buick LPGA gathered 81 female golfers representing 17 countries and regions. Among them were seven players ranked in the top 10 of the world rankings and 16 LPGA champions.

Over the past two editions of the tournament, American golfer Danielle Kang has been the standout, clinching back-to-back victories with scores of 275 (13-under par) and 272 (16-under par). The defending champion's bid to retain the title will be a major highlight of her year.

Ticket information for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai will be released soon, said the organizers.

For more info, go to https://www.lpga.com/tournaments/buick-lpga-shanghai/overview.