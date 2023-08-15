﻿
News / Sport

Top-tier golf tournament returns to Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0
The Buick LPGA is making a return to Shanghai after a three-year hiatus, gathering the world's finest female golfers in October, offering a prize of US$2.1 million.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:18 UTC+8, 2023-08-15       0

The Buick LPGA is making a return to Shanghai after a three-year hiatus, becoming the only top-tier international golf tournament in China this year.

With a total prize purse of US$ 2.1 million, the event, to be held at the Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Minhang District from October 12 to 15, will attract the world's finest female golfers.

With the retirement of former world No. 1 Feng Shanshan, women's golf is stepping into a transitional phase in China. Emerging golfers will look to capitalize on the home advantage to help them secure the coveted qualification spots for the Paris Olympics.

Top-tier golf tournament returns to Shanghai
Ti Gong

The tournament will be held at the Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club.

"Chinese women golfers have accomplished a remarkable achievement in recent years, with an increasing number of Chinese players making their mark in the LPGA, such as 20-year-old Shanghai native Yin Ruoning and veteran Lin Xiyu," said Sean Pyun, LPGA chief business officer Asia.

Yin has recently become the second Chinese golfer to ever win a major championship on the LPGA, standing tall at the fifth spot in the global rankings.

"The 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai serves as a pivotal platform for the Chinese golf national team to sharpen their skills ahead of the Olympics," Zhang Xiaoning, Chairman of the China Golf Association, expressed his expectations for the tournament.

"It will play a vital role for Chinese players to gain world ranking points and strengthen their competitive prowess," said Zhang.

Top-tier golf tournament returns to Shanghai
Ti Gong

Chinese women's golf national team members (from left) Lin Xiyu, Yin Ruoning and Liu Yu

The 2019 Buick LPGA gathered 81 female golfers representing 17 countries and regions. Among them were seven players ranked in the top 10 of the world rankings and 16 LPGA champions.

Over the past two editions of the tournament, American golfer Danielle Kang has been the standout, clinching back-to-back victories with scores of 275 (13-under par) and 272 (16-under par). The defending champion's bid to retain the title will be a major highlight of her year.

Ticket information for the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai will be released soon, said the organizers.

For more info, go to https://www.lpga.com/tournaments/buick-lpga-shanghai/overview.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     