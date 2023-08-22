﻿
2023 Macau Open golf tournament to tee off in October

The 2023 Macau Open golf tournament is set to bring world-class golf back to China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) from October 12 to 15.
The 2023 Macau Open golf tournament is set to bring world-class golf back to China's Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR) from October 12 to 15, organizers said here on Tuesday.

To be played at its traditional venue, the challenging Macau Golf and Country Club, the one-million USD tournament will form part of the 2023 Asian Tour schedule and feature a field of 144 players.

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour CEO and commissioner, lauded the return of the event as being "hugely significant" for the tour, since it has played an important role in the history of the tour for over two decades.

"Our members are all excited to see it back on the schedule and look forward to turning out in force to soak up the atmosphere of competing in this special event," he said.

Pun Weng Kun, president of the Sports Bureau of Macau SAR government, co-organizer of the event, said the bureau continues to introduce various large-scale sports events, using sports as a platform to enhance Macau's image as a world center of tourism and leisure.

"By combining sports, culture and tourism, the branding impact of sports events are enhanced while promoting the development of Macau's sports industry," Pun said.

The Macau Open has attracted some of the world's leading players since its inception in 1998.

Source: Xinhua
