﻿
News / Sport

CSL champions Wuhan Three Towns put up for free sale

Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0
The owners of Wuhan Three Towns have expressed their intent to transfer their shares in a complimentary transaction, a move confirmed by the Chinese Super League club.
Xinhua
  15:25 UTC+8, 2023-08-29       0

The owners of Wuhan Three Towns have expressed their intent to transfer their shares in a complimentary transaction, a move confirmed by the Chinese Super League (CSL) club.

In a statement released on the Wuhan club's social media account Monday, the owners committed to settling the club's debts to ensure a debt-free status by September 1, at which point they will cease further investment in the team.

The statement further clarified the owners' proposal to transfer their complete stake in the club without any financial considerations, effectively offering it at no cost to potential buyers.

The Wuhan club, celebrated as the CSL champions last season, currently holds the sixth position in the league table, trailing league leaders Shanghai Port by 14 points.

In related news, their former cross-city adversaries, the Wuhan Yangtze River club, dissolved in January following their relegation from the top flight last season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     