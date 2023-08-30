China secures debut victory at Asian Women's Championship

The Chinese women's volleyball team secured their first victory at the 22nd Asian Women's Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, defeating Hong Kong, China 3-0 on Wednesday.

The Chinese women's volleyball team secured their first victory at the 22nd Asian Women's Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, defeating Hong Kong, China 3-0 on Wednesday.

Despite sending a second-tier lineup to the competition, China easily overcame their opponents with set scores of 25-12, 25-15, 25-6.

The 22nd Asian Women's Championship features 14 teams divided into four groups. Each team faces every other team in their group once, with the top two teams from each preliminary round group advancing to the top eight classification round, forming two new groups of four.

China shares Group D with Kazakhstan, Hong Kong of China, and the Philippines.