Hangzhou Asian Games torch relay to start on Sept. 8 near the West Lake

The torch relay for the Hangzhou Asian Games is set to commence on Sept. 8 near the iconic West Lake, as announced during a press conference on Wednesday.
Ti Gong

The torch is named "Eternal Fire." The design idea is derived from the Liangzhu culture that empirically proves the history of Chinese civilization for 5,000 years.

The torch relay for the Hangzhou Asian Games is set to commence on Sept. 8 near the iconic West Lake, as announced during a press conference on Wednesday at the Hangzhou Asian Games Main Media Center.

The torch will journey through 11 cities in Zhejiang province, including Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Lishui, Jinhua, and Quzhou, before returning to Hangzhou on Sept. 20 to complete its final leg.

A total of 2,022 torchbearers will participate in the relay, ranging in age from 14 to 84 years old.

In line with the games' ethos of being "green, smart, economical, and ethical," the planning for the Hangzhou Asian Games torch relay route emphasizes simplicity and a fitting scale. The design of the relay routes in each location accentuates the unique characteristics, historical and cultural significance, and natural beauty of the respective cities, ensuring a diverse and visually stunning journey.

Furthermore, the torch relay incorporates both online and offline elements. Following the Asian Games Flame Collection Ceremony on June 15, the "Digital Torchbearer" online relay activity was launched. To date, over 760 million people have engaged with the Asian Games online torch relay, with the count of "Digital Torchbearers" surpassing 84 million.

