Shanghai hosts conference on exercise for health promotion

  17:33 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
The 2023 Yangtze Delta Conference on Physical Activity and Exercise for Heath Promotion is being held in Shanghai this week, with domestic and international experts invited.
People are advised to do 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise on a daily base, while strength training is especially recommended for female and senior exercisers, says a kinesiology expert.

"As nutritional intake increases and exercise time decreases, adhering to daily exercise becomes important for modern people," said kinesiology and community health professor Zhu Weimo, an active member of the US National Academy of Kinesiology and the American College of Sports Medicine, who has spent over 40 years studying in the field.

Zhu is among a group of experts invited to the 2023 Yangtze Delta Conference on Physical Activity and Exercise for Heath Promotion, which is being held in Shanghai this week. Six thematic seminars and two panels are being held over two days.

A citizen health survey by the city's sports authority showed that about half of Shanghai residents take part in sports activities regularly, and walking, running, and cycling are among the most practiced forms.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Strength training is especially recommended for female and senior exercisers.

Zhu explained that moderate-intensity aerobic exercise should reach a certain level of physical exertion.

"Breathing and heart rate are accelerated in moderate-intensity exercise. At least 30 minutes of such exercise is advised every day. Sixty minutes is even better.

"Chinese people, especially female and senior exercisers, lack strength training, which is advised three times a week," Zhu added.

"Muscle atrophy occurs after the age of 30, which affects other health aspects like blood sugar control. Strength training can help prevent osteoporosis, which is a concern of Chinese people, especially senior females," Zhu said. "Strength training can maintain body function and allow the elderly to have quality of life, not just longevity."

Ti Gong

Professor Zhu Weimo gives a speech during the 2023 Yangtze Delta Conference on Physical Activity and Exercise for Heath Promotion.

Organized by sports authorities of Shanghai and the neighboring provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, the conference aims to build a communication platform and promote the integrated development of sports in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Jeff Coombes, a Professor at the University of Queensland's School of Human Movement Studies, also attended the conference. Coombes' students in Australia are taught to give exercise prescriptions to consultants.

"We tell our students that when giving exercise prescriptions, we should know about people's likes, exercise purpose, habits, and conditions, and adjust prescriptions accordingly. Because the effect can be achieved only when the exerciser willingly persists in training."

Coombes believes that artificial intelligence can provide more efficient tools to collect individual data and information and help in algorithm development.

"Moderate-intensity aerobic exercise with strength training is a very common exercise prescription," he said. "People are advised to reach the (WHO's) guideline of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise a week, and two resistance trainings . High-intensity interval training is an excellent intervention to improve cardiorespiratory fitness."

Ti Gong

The conference brought together national and international experts, and officials of sports organizations in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
