Wingsuit flying world championship to take off in China's Tianmen Mountain

The ninth World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit flying world championship will open at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie on Wednesday.
Imaginechina

Tianmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province.

The ninth World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit flying world championship will open at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Wednesday, with the participation of the world's top 16 wingsuit fliers from 11 countries and regions.

The competition consists of two main components: air racing and precision flying through targets. The rankings for each unit will determine the first, second and third place finishers.

Sixteen wingsuit pilots will take off from the cliffs at an altitude of 1,458 meters, fly low over the Visitor's Square, enter the Grand Canyon and make a turn along the cliffs before crossing the finish line. This is followed by a 990-meter descent and a straight line of approximately 1.3 kilometers.

The target for the precision fly-through competition is placed in the gap in front of Visitors' Square. The target has a maximum diameter of 0.7 meters at the outer ring and 10 centimeters at the centre. The winner will be determined by the competitor who collects the most rings over the course. Zoom and high frame rate camera footage will be used to determine the winners of the competition.

Competition organizers have also arranged a unique "wingsuit with partner tandem" experience, where lucky spectators will take to the air with the help of professional athletes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
