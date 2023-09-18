﻿
Qingpu District Sports Games begins, with over 40,000 athletes

  20:21 UTC+8, 2023-09-18       0
Shanghai has gathered over 40,000 athletes, competing in a wide range of sporting events and competitions at this year's Qingpu District Sports Games.
A sports gala kicked off in Qingpu District over the weekend, raising awareness of health and exercise.

The opening ceremony of the Qingpu District Sports Games was held at the district's sports and culture activity center on Sunday with the presence of nearly 1,000 residents.

Ti Gong

A performance at the opening ceremony

As the biggest sporting event of the district, and in its largest version, this year's event attracted the participation of nearly 40,000 athletes including students, community residents, and those working at government authorities and elderly citizens.

They will compete in 44 events such as table tennis, shooting, fencing and taekwondo.

Shanghai has been promoting fitness awareness among the public in recent years.

Nearly 1,000 public sports facilities in Shanghai were open to the public for free on August 8, which marked the 15th National Fitness Day.

Ti Gong

Martial arts performance at the opening ceremony

Sports venues in the city have continued to expand year on year, with the average per capita sports venue space amounting to 2.51 square meters by the end of last year, up 50 percent from a decade ago.

The city has about 940 fitness facilities such as community-based fitness centers, fitness tracks, courts and sports venues for elderly residents, and will rise to 1,300 by the end of the year, according to the Shanghai Sports Bureau.

According to a 2021 national physical fitness plan for the 2021-2025 period, 38.5 percent of the population will take part in physical exercise as a routine by 2025, driving the total size of the country's sports industry to 5 trillion yuan.

Ti Gong

Drum performance

Ti Gong

Teams rally

Ti Gong

Fencing showcase at the opening ceremony

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony

