18 teams to compete in this year's Tour of Chongming Island

The Tour of Chongming Island, a stop of the 2023 UCI Women's World Tour, will be held from October 12 to 14, serving as a ranking event for the Paris Olympic Games.
Ti Gong

The 2023 Tour of Chongming Island will be held from October 12 to 14.

The Tour of Chongming Island, a UCI Women's World Tour stop in 2023, is planned to take place from October 12 to 14, bringing together 18 teams and 108 cyclists from around the world.

The 18 teams, each with six cyclists, include seven world tour professional teams, nine continental teams, the Chinese national team, and the Chinese Hong Kong team. This year's event also serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The 349.8-kilometer route passes through nearly all towns on Chongming Island, as well as a number of travel spots.

Ti Gong

Eighteen teams will compete at this year's Tour of Chongming Island.

The 108.9km first stage on October 12 starts from Chongming New City Park. The 128.6km second stage on October 13 starts from Changxing Island and goes past the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge. The 112.3km third stage on October 14 will mainly cover Chongming Avenue and Tuancheng Highway.

About a quarter of Chongming Island is covered with trees; elsewhere, natural wetlands and organic farms produce vegetables and fruit. Apart from the pleasant environment, spectators can also enjoy their time in a cycling-themed carnival, which involves an antique bicycle exhibition, a cycling accessory display, as well as interactive activities.

Ti Gong

The route covers most parts of Chongming Island.

