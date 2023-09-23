﻿
Parade of athletes begins at Hangzhou Asiad opening ceremony

Participating delegations of the Hangzhou Asian Games entered the stadium at the opening ceremony.
Team Hong Kong, China, entering.

China, as hosts, will march on last.

Athletes enter in the alphabetic order of NOC names.

Each delegation was led by a placard bearer, whose dresses are inspired by Osmanthus, the city flower of Hangzhou, sending out a message of friendship and good fortune to all participating athletes.

