China wins Hangzhou Asian Games opening gold in rowing

Xinhua

Chinese rowers grabbed the Hangzhou Asian Games opening gold in women's light-weight double sculls on Sunday morning.

Zou Jiaqi and Qiu Xiuping, who finished sixth at the 2023 World Championships just weeks ago, won with a comfortable lead in 7 minutes 6.78 seconds at the Fuyang Water Sports Center. They were followed by Uzbekistan rowers Luizakhon Islomova and Malika Tagmatova with a result of 7:16.49 and Chelsea Corputty and Mutiara Rahma Putri from Indonesia in 7:17.64.

The rowing competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games consists of 14 events, seven men's and seven women's apiece. China, who claimed nine gold and one silver medals in the last Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, has sent 37 rowers this time, including 13 Tokyo Olympians.