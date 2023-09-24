﻿
China's WBO interim champion Zhang Zhilei knocks out British Joyce in rematch

Zhang Zhilei from China needed only three rounds to knock out British boxer Joe Joyce on Saturday to retain his title of WBO interim heavyweight champion.
Zhang Zhilei celebrates winning his fight against Joe Joyce to retain his title of WBO interim heavyweight champion at Wembley Arena, London, Britain, on September 23, 2023.

Zhang Zhilei from China needed only three rounds to knock out British boxer Joe Joyce on Saturday to retain his title of WBO interim heavyweight champion.

Zhang, nicknamed Big Bang, smashed Joyce with a sixth-round technical knockout in London this April, snatching the WBO interim title from his undefeated opponent.

But Joyce activated the rematch clause soon, expecting to reclaim his title from Zhang.

Joe Joyce in action against Zhang Zhilei at Wembley Arena, London, Britain, on September 23, 2023.

However, 38-year-old Joyce, who was much heavier than last time, could still not bear Zhang's heavy punches. He struggled in the second round before falling to the floor in the next round.

"He was not stronger after gaining weight," said Zhang. "On the contrary, he had more loopholes. His footwork was slower."

Zhang, 40, has targeted another British boxer Tyson Fury as his next opponent. In fact, Zhang's team had almost made a deal with Fury's before Joyce announced his decision to rematch unexpectedly.

Since arriving in London 10 days ago, Zhang had shown his overwhelming confidence to win the rematch and even said he would end Joyce's career with this fight.

"I would never boast," said Zhang after claiming the sensational win in Wembley Arena. "I'm confident because I have been working so hard. I know I'm capable of doing that."

The 2008 Olympic silver medalist is still dreaming about a world champion title in the professional ring. "It won't be waited for too long. Maybe it will come true in the next match," he added.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
