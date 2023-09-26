﻿
China takes 5th consecutive women's team title in Asiad table tennis

Xinhua
  17:29 UTC+8, 2023-09-26       0
China defeated Japan 3-0 to clinch its fifth consecutive women's team title in table tennis at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Tuesday.
China takes 5th consecutive women's team title in Asiad table tennis
CFP

A family photo of the Chinese women's table tennis team after the final at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

China defeated Japan 3-0 to clinch its fifth consecutive women's team title in table tennis at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Tuesday.

China swept aside Thailand 3-0 to advance into the final, while Japan triumphed 3-1 over South Korea in the other semifinal on Monday.

China raced ahead in the final as world No. 1 Sun Yingsha beat Hina Hayata 3-1.

Olympic champion Chen Meng edged Miu Hirano 3-2 to move China further ahead, and the hosts secured the title following Wang Manyu's 3-1 victory over 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto.

﻿
