China takes 5th consecutive women's team title in Asiad table tennis

China defeated Japan 3-0 to clinch its fifth consecutive women's team title in table tennis at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Tuesday.

CFP

China swept aside Thailand 3-0 to advance into the final, while Japan triumphed 3-1 over South Korea in the other semifinal on Monday.

China raced ahead in the final as world No. 1 Sun Yingsha beat Hina Hayata 3-1.

Olympic champion Chen Meng edged Miu Hirano 3-2 to move China further ahead, and the hosts secured the title following Wang Manyu's 3-1 victory over 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto.