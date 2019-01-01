Hangzhou goes the extra mile to make athletes feel at home

The organizers of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou have made every effort to make the athletes, fans and officials feel at home, with volunteers constantly at their service.

Hangzhou is hosting athletes, officials, and sports fans from Asia for the 19th Asian Games.

The organizers have made every effort to provide the best service for all the visitors. Aside from local cuisines, halal food is also available.

Volunteers are everywhere, sporting pleasant smiles, greeting residents at the Asian Games Village, and helping everyone feel at ease.