Zhang Yufei wins women's 100m butterfly at Hangzhou Asiad
20:39 UTC+8, 2023-09-27 0
Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei won the women's 100m butterfly gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.
CFP
The Asian record keeper set a Games' record of 55.86 to clinch the title. Japan's Ai Soma won the silver in 57.57. Another Chinese swimmer Wang Yichun came third in 57.83.
