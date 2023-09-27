Zhang Yufei wins women's 100m butterfly at Hangzhou Asiad

Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei won the women's 100m butterfly gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.

CFP

Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei won the women's 100m butterfly gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games here on Wednesday.

The Asian record keeper set a Games' record of 55.86 to clinch the title. Japan's Ai Soma won the silver in 57.57. Another Chinese swimmer Wang Yichun came third in 57.83.