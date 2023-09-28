Hangzhou Asian Games showcases China's latest technologies

We were introduced to some cutting-edge high-tech facilities and designs, which include an online interview room and impressive glasses-less 3D effect for gold medals.

Hangzhou is widely renowned for its innovation in various industries. The hosting of the Asian Games has provided a remarkable opportunity to exhibit China's latest and most advanced technologies.

During a brief visit to the Main Media Center of the Games, we were introduced to some cutting-edge high-tech facilities and designs, which include an online interview room and impressive glasses-less 3D effect for gold medals. These installations were developed and powered by SMT, a company based in Shanghai.