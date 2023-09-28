﻿
Hangzhou Asian Games showcases China's latest technologies

We were introduced to some cutting-edge high-tech facilities and designs, which include an online interview room and impressive glasses-less 3D effect for gold medals.
Shot by Hu Jun. Edited by Sun Minjie. Reported by Ma Yue. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Hangzhou is widely renowned for its innovation in various industries. The hosting of the Asian Games has provided a remarkable opportunity to exhibit China's latest and most advanced technologies.

During a brief visit to the Main Media Center of the Games, we were introduced to some cutting-edge high-tech facilities and designs, which include an online interview room and impressive glasses-less 3D effect for gold medals. These installations were developed and powered by SMT, a company based in Shanghai.

﻿
﻿
