Olympic champ swimmer Zhang Yufei wins 6th gold at Hangzhou Asiad
20:02 UTC+8, 2023-09-29 0
Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei on Friday won the women's 50m butterfly title at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
CFP
The star swimmer added the 50m butterfly crown in a new Games record of 25.10 seconds. Her teammate Yu Yiting came in the second place in 25.71 seconds. Japan's Rikako Ikee won the bronze in 26.02 seconds.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
