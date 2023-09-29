﻿
Olympic champ swimmer Zhang Yufei wins 6th gold at Hangzhou Asiad

  20:02 UTC+8, 2023-09-29
Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei on Friday won the women's 50m butterfly title at the Hangzhou Asian Games.
  20:02 UTC+8, 2023-09-29       0
Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei on Friday won the women's 50m butterfly title at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

The star swimmer added the 50m butterfly crown in a new Games record of 25.10 seconds. Her teammate Yu Yiting came in the second place in 25.71 seconds. Japan's Rikako Ikee won the bronze in 26.02 seconds.

Source: Xinhua
