Olympic champ swimmer Zhang Yufei wins 6th gold at Hangzhou Asiad

Chinese Olympic champion Zhang Yufei on Friday won the women's 50m butterfly title at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

CFP

The star swimmer added the 50m butterfly crown in a new Games record of 25.10 seconds. Her teammate Yu Yiting came in the second place in 25.71 seconds. Japan's Rikako Ikee won the bronze in 26.02 seconds.