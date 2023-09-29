﻿
Qin Haiyang completes breaststroke treble at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua
Qin Haiyang won the men's 50m breaststroke in dominant fashion on Friday, completing breast treble at the Hangzhou Asiad.
CFP

Qin Haiyang celebrates after winning the men's 50m breaststroke in dominant fashion on Friday.

Qin Haiyang won the men's 50m breaststroke in dominant fashion on Friday, completing breast treble at the Hangzhou Asiad.

The world champion touched home first in 26.35 seconds, while China's Sun Jiajun trailed in 26.92 for the silver. South Korean swimmer Choi Dongyeol came third in 26.93.

The 24-year-old Qin shattered the 200 breaststroke world record with 2:05.48 in Fukuoka worlds in July and became the first swimmer to complete a sweep of the three breaststroke events in a single edition of the world championships.

