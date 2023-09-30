﻿
China's Zhang Zhizhen crowned in men's singles tennis at Hangzhou Asiad

Local favorite Zhang Zhizhen beat Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6(7) at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday to capture China's first men's singles gold medal in three decades.
China's Zhang Zhizhen reacts after winning his men's singles final match against Japan's Yosuke Watanuki at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on September 30, 2023.

Local favorite Zhang Zhizhen beat Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 7-6(7) at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday to capture China's first men's singles gold medal in nearly three decades.

Pan Bing won the men's title for China at 1990 and 1994 Asian Games.

Another Chinese player Wu Yibing, silver medalist at Jakarta 2018, suffered an early exit after a shock third-round defeat on Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
