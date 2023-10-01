Chinese shooters break world record in women's trap team event at Hangzhou Asian Games

Chinese shooters set a new world record of 357 hits in women's trap team event to capture the gold medals at Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

Improving the record by three hits, Li Qingnian, Wu Cuicui and Zhang Xinqiu led in the final with an absolute advantage of 20 hits from the runners-up, Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak from India.

The bronze medals were grabbed by Mariya Dmitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Anastassiya Prilepina from Kazakhstan with 336 hits.