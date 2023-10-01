﻿
Hangzhou Asiad showcases fierce, competitive atmosphere: Spokesman

The Hangzhou Asian Games has showcased a diversity of talents and fierce competitions at its halfway point.
The Hangzhou Asian Games has showcased a diversity of talents and fierce competitions at its halfway point, said Zhu Qinan, spokesperson for the Hangzhou Asian Games Sports Operations Center on Sunday.

"The progress of matches has been smooth in all aspects. Since the competitions began we have indeed encountered some small problems and issues. With timely follow-up and response we have resolved them," said the former Olympic shooting champion.

"The competitions are of high level, whether it be Olympic events or non-Olympic, traditional events or newly added," he said.

"A total of 30 competition venues hosted 28 events on Saturday, resulting in the presentation of 25 gold medals. As of 10 pm last night, 240 gold medals have gone to 22 countries and regions. The current medal standings are led by China, followed by Japan and South Korea," he said.

"So far a total of 34 countries and regions have won medals, representing 76 percent of the total number of delegations," said Zhu.

On a referee getting injured in Saturday's athletics competition, Xu Deqing, chief spokesperson of the Hangzhou Asian Games, gave an update on the incident.

"It was during yesterday's hammer throw competition and his fibula bone was fractured. He was treated on site and is now in a stable condition and recovering," Xu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
