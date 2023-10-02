China smashes DPR Korea at Hangzhou Asiad women's volleyball

China smashed DPR Korea 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-8) to stay at the top of Pool A of Hangzhou Asiad women's volleyball event here on Monday.

China smashed DPR Korea 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-8) to stay at the top of Pool A of Hangzhou Asiad women's volleyball event here on Monday, but had its regular setter Diao Linyu injured.

Diao hurt her finger in the middle of the first set, and remained on the bench until the end of the match.

"It's my long-time injury, the doctor checked it out and I don't think it's serious. I'll try my best to return to the court next match," said Diao.

"Even though there is little documentation or video of the DPR Korea side, we still made some studies on them," said China's middle blocker Wang Yuanyuan.

Four players of China, including Li Yingying, Wang Yuanyuan, Gong Xiangyu and Yuan Xinyue, got double digits. Choe Pokhyang led the DPR Korea side with 13 points.

Elsewhere in Pool C, South Korea eased past Nepal 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-11) to secure the second place of the pool with one victory and one loss. Vietnam won the pool with two victories.

Japan swept Kazakhstan 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-13) to secure its top place in Pool D, with Kazakhstan at second.

In Pool B, Thailand finished first, ahead of Chinese Taipei.

China, DPR Korea, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Japan and Kazakhstan have secured the top-eight spots in the event.